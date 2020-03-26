Hogs commit Jaylin Williams wins Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year
Razorbacks 2020 center commit Jaylin Williams has been named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year after his senior season with Fort Smith Northside.
Williams follows in the footsteps of other Hogs and former Hogs like Isaiah Joe (2018), Daniel Gafford (2017), Bobby Portis (2013) and many more.
In 30 games this season, Williams posted 19.6 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals. Northside went 20-10 on the season, losing to LR Central in the state semifinal 40-37. Williams scored 17 of the team's 37 points in his final game with the Grizzlies.
Williams joins fellow Northside hooper Jersey Wolfenbarger as the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas. Wolfenbarger is a major 2021 target for Coach Mike Neighbors and the lady Hogs.
The no.61 ranked player in the nation, Williams is one of Arkansas's four Rivals150 commits in the 2020 class. Moses Moody is ranked No.54, Williams is No.61, KK Robinson is No.67 and. Davonte Davis is No.132.
Davis is the only commit who has already signed his NLI but the regular signing date is approaching rapidly on April 15. It's unclear whether or not that signing date will stick as the NCAA had to extend the dead period for weeks, limiting campus visits and more.
Rivals Analysis
"Jaylin is going to be one of the more impactful and also skilled bigs that Eric Musselman has ever coached. He has to improve in the explosiveness category but his skillset should really translate to the highest level.
"He is a major weapon in the half-court setting that can score facing the basket and also with his back to it. More importantly, he is the exact type of guy that Arkansas did not have on its roster last season. His enrollment should give the Hawgs a better balanced roster and one that will be much more difficult to game plan against." - National Analyst Corey Evans