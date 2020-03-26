Razorbacks 2020 center commit Jaylin Williams has been named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year after his senior season with Fort Smith Northside.

Williams follows in the footsteps of other Hogs and former Hogs like Isaiah Joe (2018), Daniel Gafford (2017), Bobby Portis (2013) and many more.

In 30 games this season, Williams posted 19.6 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals. Northside went 20-10 on the season, losing to LR Central in the state semifinal 40-37. Williams scored 17 of the team's 37 points in his final game with the Grizzlies.

Williams joins fellow Northside hooper Jersey Wolfenbarger as the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas. Wolfenbarger is a major 2021 target for Coach Mike Neighbors and the lady Hogs.

The no.61 ranked player in the nation, Williams is one of Arkansas's four Rivals150 commits in the 2020 class. Moses Moody is ranked No.54, Williams is No.61, KK Robinson is No.67 and. Davonte Davis is No.132.

Davis is the only commit who has already signed his NLI but the regular signing date is approaching rapidly on April 15. It's unclear whether or not that signing date will stick as the NCAA had to extend the dead period for weeks, limiting campus visits and more.