Hogs crack top 15 in latest AP Poll

FAYETTEVILLE -- With two more wins under its belt, including a takedown of Kentucky, Arkansas has made another jump in the top-25 rankings.

The Razorbacks moved up four spots into a tie with Houston at No. 14 in the latest AP Poll, which was released Monday. They were unranked at the start of the month, but have shot up the poll by knocking off the likes of Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky while winning 13 of their last 14 games.

It is the 14th week in which Arkansas has been ranked over the last two years, exceeding the number of times it was ranked during the previous 19 seasons combined (13 weeks).

The Wildcats slipped just one spot to No. 7 following their loss to the Razorbacks.

In other SEC action, Tennessee handed Auburn its fourth loss of the season Saturday. That resulted in the Volunteers moving up four spots to No. 13 and the Tigers falling two spots to No. 5.

That means Arkansas will play its third top-25 matchup in as many weeks Saturday when it travels to Knoxville, Tenn., for its regular-season finale.

It will actually be the Razorbacks' first top-15 showdown since Feb. 25, 1998, when No. 12 Arkansas was blown out by No. 13 Ole Miss 81-65 in Oxford, Miss.

The conference still has a fifth team in the top 25, too, as Alabama checked in at No. 25 -- down one spot after beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina last week.

The SEC is tied with the Big Ten for the most teams in this week's AP Poll, ahead of the Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (3), Big East (3) and WCC (2). Three other conferences - the ACC, American and OVC - have one ranked team apiece.