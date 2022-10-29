With 4:10 left in the third quarter, Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders — the SEC's leading rusher — sprinted 76 yards down the sideline to set the Hogs up for their fourth touchdown of the day. The score, which was a 2-yard run by freshman back Rashod Dubinion six plays later, put the Razorbacks up 31-13 over the Auburn Tigers, a team Arkansas had not defeated in six years prior to Saturday. After a drive that chewed nearly seven minutes off the clock and resulted in another score by Dubinion, the Hogs had the nail in the coffin on a 41-27 victory over the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Sanders led the team with 171 rushing yards on 16 carries and he sits at 1,041 rushing yards on the year after Saturday. Quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 234 yards and one passing touchdown, while adding 45 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Though it struggled at times, the Arkansas defense tied for the lowest amount of points allowed by an opponent all season (Missouri State). Here's a recap of the Hogs' second victory in a row:

First Half:

After it was reported pregame that freshman Holden Geriner would start at quarterback for the Tigers, Robby Ashford trotted out as the starter. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby looked to have fumbled the ball on the Tigers' opening drive, but officials ruled that his knee was down. Three plays later, Anders Carlson missed a 46-yard field goal to give the Hogs the ball. Arkansas picked up its first first down of the game on an 11-yard catch by Jadon Haselwood, who fumbled it near midfield to give the Tigers the ball. Auburn managed to set up another 46-yarder from Carlson, and that time he converted with 5:55 left in the opening quarter. The Hogs punched right back with an 8-play, 75-yard drive that was highlighted by a 29-yard catch from Warren Thompson to set them up inside the 10-yard line. Jefferson punched it in from one yard out to give the Hogs a 7-3 advantage. On Arkansas' next possession, Jefferson rumbled, bumbled and stumbled into the end zone on a 13-yard carry after he evaded the pass rush. The score put the Hogs up 14-3 with 10:27 left in the second quarter. Following a 78-yard punt from Reid Bauer, on third-and-6 deep in Auburn territory, Ashford scrambled across the field and picked up 34 yards to give the Tigers much-needed momentum. They took advantage two plays later with a 41-yard scamper from Bigsby that capped off a 5-play, 93-yard drive and trimmed Arkansas' lead to four points with 3:43 left in the first half. Arkansas' first play of the next drive was a 56-yard completion from Jefferson to Matt Landers. The Hogs then ran three straight passing plays that resulted in zero yards gained and forced a 27-yard field goal from Cam Little to make it 17-10. Both teams traded possession and bad punts near the end of the half. The Hogs couldn't take advantage, but the Tigers did by driving 52 yards on seven plays and gaining three points on a 24-yard field goal from Carlson with three second left on the game clock. Arkansas went into the break with a 17-13 lead over the Tigers.

Second Half

After the Tigers converted on two third-and-long plays to open the half, Jordan Domineck sacked Ashford and forced a 52-yard field goal from Carlson. Isaiah Nichols and Landon Jackson got their hands up and blocked the kick to set the Hogs up at their own 36-yard line. The Razorbacks followed that up with a 9-play, 64-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown catch by Jadon Haselwood. Jefferson threw for 36 yards and Sanders rushed for 36 on the possession. Following a four-play drive that resulted in an Auburn punt, Sanders went off to the races with a 76-yard carry that put the Hogs in the red zone and gave him over 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Freshman running back Rashod Dubinion punched it in from two yards out to cap off a 7-play, 94-yard drive to give Arkansas a 31-13 lead right before the end of the third quarter. An Auburn three-and-out was followed up by another scoring drive for the Hogs. It was a 10-play, 84-yard drive that chewed 6:38 off the clock and resulted in another 2-yard score by Dubinion. The Tigers drove down the field to strike back on a 9-yard pass from Ashford to Camden Brown to make it 38-20 with 5:28 on the clock, but it was too little, too late. Arkansas took over and ran 3:27 off the clock on their final drive, which resulted in a 37-yard field goal from Little at the 1:55 mark that made it 41-20. Auburn scored another garbage time touchdown on a 1-yard rushing touchdown with four second left in the game that made it 41-27.

Final Stats: