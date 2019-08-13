FAYETTEVILLE — When Arkansas’ defense takes the field against Portland State later this month, it will likely do so with a defensive line made up entirely of seniors.

McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith have seemingly locked down the two defensive tackle spots, while Dorian Gerald and Gabe Richardson are at defensive end with Jamario Bell right behind them.

However, the Razorbacks will depend on several freshmen and inexperienced players for depth up front. That is particularly true on the outside, where defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell said they’ll play at least six during the season.

The rotation will include the aforementioned trio of seniors - Gerald, Richardson and Bell - but the rest of it could be filled by any of the four defensive ends Arkansas signed in its most recent class.