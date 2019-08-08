Hogs' defense aiming for more interceptions in 2019
FAYETTEVILLE — Not only did Arkansas finish last in the SEC in interceptions last season, but the players who accounted for all five of them are no longer on the team.
With Ryan Pulley - who led the way with three - and Dre Greenlaw (two) gone to the NFL, an unlikely player has emerged as the Razorbacks’ top ball hawk so far in fall camp: De’Jon Harris.
Even though the two-time second-team All-SEC linebacker has yet to make one in a game, Harris is racking them up against his teammates. He’s made three this week, proving his offseason conversations with defensive coordinator John Chavis were worthwhile.
“That’s one of the things me and Chief came together after the season and tried to focus on, just doing a better job in the passing game,” Harris said. “So I’ve been trying to get out early and just had a couple of tipped balls to me from the D-line, just at the right place at the right time.”
