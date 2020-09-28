HawgBeat - Hogs draw midday matchup versus Auburn

The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ week three game at Auburn will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 10, and be broadcast on SEC Network.

For any games that have not had a kick time or TV network announced, the normal 12-or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The midday matchup features No. 7 Auburn led by Gus Malzahn and former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris.

The Razorbacks play their first road contest of the season this weekend at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT, which will air on SEC Network Alternate.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:

*Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT | L 37-10

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 10: at Auburn (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 17: Ole Miss (SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate or ESPN platform ), 11 a.m. CT or 2:30 p.m. CT or 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA

Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBA

Nov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA

Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TBA