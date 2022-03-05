Hogs earn 4 seed in SEC Tournament

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

A loss to Tennessee in the regular-season finale, coupled with Kentucky’s win over Florida, resulted in a fourth-place finish in the SEC standings for Arkansas.

That means the Razorbacks will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., which comes with a double-bye into the quarterfinals.

Arkansas won’t play until Friday, taking the floor in the second game of the day. Tip off is scheduled for 25 minutes after the first game that starts at 11 a.m. CT. Tip off will likely be around 1:30 p.m. CT.

Possible matchups for the Razorbacks include 5-seed LSU, 12-seed Missouri and 13-seed Ole Miss.

The latter of those teams play in the first game of the event, scheduled for 5 p.m. CT Wednesday. The winner of that game will take on LSU at about 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday for the right to play Arkansas.

The Razorbacks went a combined 5-0 against those three teams during the regular season. They swept LSU and Missouri, plus won their lone game against Ole Miss.

If it can win its first game, a rematch with regular-season SEC champion Auburn could loom in the semifinals. The Tigers face either Texas A&M or Florida in their first game.

That semifinal game is scheduled for noon CT Saturday, with the SEC Championship Game slated for noon CT Sunday. All three of Arkansas’ potential games in Tampa will be televised on ESPN.