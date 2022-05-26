Hogs' elimination game at SEC Tourney pushed back to Friday

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas will have to wait another day to play its second game of the SEC Tournament, the conference announced Thursday afternoon.

The Razorbacks are tentatively scheduled to play the loser of this afternoon’s Texas A&M-Florida game at 9:30 a.m. CT Friday, but that assumes the other three games set for Thursday are played.

Those three games have already been pushed back more than 24 hours, as they were originally scheduled for Wednesday, but numerous weather delays over the first two days of the SEC Tournament pushed them back.

Play was supposed to start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with the Texas A&M-Florida game, but more rain pushed it back to a 2:45 p.m. start. Had the games run on time, Arkansas would have been the late game Thursday and playing a team that played in the morning.

Instead, the elimination game has officially been pushed back to Friday morning and the tournament is now a full day behind schedule.

Regardless of Thursday’s result, the Razorbacks will be facing a team they lost a series to on the road this season. Their first series loss since 2019 came in Gainesville, Fla., when the Gators won two of three back in early April, and then they dropped two of three to the Aggies in College Station, Texas, two weeks later.

Arkansas is in the loser's bracket after falling to Alabama 4-3 on Wednesday.