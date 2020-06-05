While many of the Arkansas staff were off campus and working from home, the new offer process was slow, but now that coaches are back on campus, it looks like recruiting will heat back up. On top of gaining a new commitment for the 2021 class, the Hogs offered two new rising seniors this week. Arkansas offered 6-foot-3, 230-pound outside linebacker Jackie Marshall on Thursday. Marshall hails from LaPlace, Louisiana, outside of New Orleans. The 3-star holds offers from 11 Power Five programs including Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Baylor and Miami. He's visited Oxford, Stillwater and Louisiana Tech. He racked up 88 tackles and 13 sacks as a junior, earning first team all-district honors for 5A East St. John High School.

Arkansas went out to the West Coast to offer California offensive lineman Noah Pulealii his second SEC offer. Pulealii picked up his first from Florida on May 7. The 6-foot-4 3-star guard has 19 offers, the bulk of which come from DI programs on his side of the country. It's been a huge few months for Pulealii who didn't have any offers until January.

The Razorbacks also offered four underclassmen this week, all in the secondary. Ja'Corey Thomas from Orlando, Florida holds just five offers so far but they're some good ones. Cincinnati, Tennessee, Miami, Indiana and Arkansas are all in on the 6-foot, 182-pound safety early.

Arkansas extended two offers all the way out in New Jersey this week, which is a rare occurrence. Bergen Catholic corner Jaeden Gould is already one of the most heavily recruited 2022 corners in the country with 24 Division-I offers including Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, A&M and more. He's visited Rutgers, Penn State, Nebraska and Michigan.

Arkansas was St. Peter's Prep standout Avery Powell's 11th offer behind Pitt, Maryland UMass, Toledo, Virginia Tech and more.

Mid-Friday afternoon, Arkansas offered Memphis, Tennessee athlete Kody Jones. Jones holds 13 other offers including Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Florida State. Listed as a safety, Jones also plays running back for Fairley High School.