After taking an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend, Gumms made it official by posting to his Twitter account.

Another commitment has been announced for the Razorbacks, this time from the transfer portal, as North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms announced Sunday he is committing to Arkansas.

Gumms, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, entered the transfer portal on March 23 and received an offer from Arkansas on April 15. He chose the Hogs over Oregon, BYU, Colorado and others.

He spent two seasons with the Mean Green and appeared in just three games in 2021, recording no stats.

During 2022, however, he recorded 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. His efforts earned him First Team All-Conference USA and C-USA All-Freshman Team honors from the league's coaches.

Gumms' best game statistically came against UTSA on Oct. 22, when he recorded 92 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of high school in Houston, Gumms was ranked a 5.5 three-star recruit and was listed by Rivals as a defensive end. He chose North Texas over Texas, LSU, Houston and others.

During the first transfer window in December and January, Arkansas hosted another tight end with similar stats from North Texas in Jake Roberts, but he committed to Baylor.

In last year's recruiting class, the Razorbacks picked up two four-star tight end prospects in Luke Hasz of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Shamar Easter of Ashdown, but another pass-catcher with college experience should shore up the position well.

Gumms is believed to have three years of eligibility at Arkansas. He is the second transfer commitment in April, joining defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker from Maryland.