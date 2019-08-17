FAYETTEVILLE — Two weeks out from its opener against Portland State, Arkansas has yet to name a starting quarterback.

The Razorbacks’ second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday will likely provide some clarity on the Ben Hicks-Nick Starkel battle, but head coach Chad Morris said afterward that he still doesn’t have a timeline for an announcement.

It sounds like the decision might not come for another week, as there is another scrimmage scheduled for next Wednesday and some more scrimmage-like situations Friday ahead of the “Beanie Bowl” on Saturday.

“I want to go through definitely Wednesday and see where we’re at,” Morris said. “We’ve got some work that we’ll do later in the week on Friday before we have our mock game out here on Saturday, so it’ll be some live situational work on Friday, too. We’re getting closer, but again, we’re evaluating it.”

Saturday’s scrimmage was about 100-110 plays of situational work and closed to the media. Morris said the Razorbacks focused on first- and second-down plays, as well as third-and-long, red zone, short-yardage and two-minute situations.