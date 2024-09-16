Arkansas' official depth chart for Auburn game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 4 matchup against the Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC).

One notable change includes the fact that offensive lineman Patrick Kutas is no longer listed on the depth chart, as he has yet to play this season due to a back injury. Kicker Kyle Ramsey no longer has an "OR" between his name and Matthew Shipley's name.

The Razorbacks were without Hudson Clark and Jaylon Braxton in the secondary due to injury during the 37-27 win over UAB over the weekend. Braxton is still listed as a starter, unsurprisingly, and Clark remains at second team safety, while Doneiko Slaughter remains the starting nickel back.

Stay tuned for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the game against the Blazers.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.