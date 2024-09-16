Arkansas' official depth chart for Auburn game

in other news
Arkansas practice not physical enough entering UAB game
Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks didn't practice with enough physicality ahead of the 37-27 win over UAB.
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 37, UAB 27
Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's press conference after the Razorbacks' win over UAB.
Highlights from Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB
HawgBeat has the highlights from Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB.
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB
Arkansas fans give their reactions to Saturday's game on social media.
Live Updates: Arkansas 37, UAB 27 (4Q)
Join in on HawgBeat's live game thread on The Trough message board for updates from Arkansas vs. UAB.
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 4 matchup against the Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC).
One notable change includes the fact that offensive lineman Patrick Kutas is no longer listed on the depth chart, as he has yet to play this season due to a back injury. Kicker Kyle Ramsey no longer has an "OR" between his name and Matthew Shipley's name.
RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. UAB 2024 - Defense
The Razorbacks were without Hudson Clark and Jaylon Braxton in the secondary due to injury during the 37-27 win over UAB over the weekend. Braxton is still listed as a starter, unsurprisingly, and Clark remains at second team safety, while Doneiko Slaughter remains the starting nickel back.
Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the game against the Blazers.
ALSO READ: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. UAB 2024 - Offense
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.
Offense
Defense
