Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks didn't practice with enough physicality ahead of the 37-27 win over UAB.

Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's press conference after the Razorbacks' win over UAB.

HawgBeat has the highlights from Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB.

Arkansas fans give their reactions to Saturday's game on social media.

Live Updates: Arkansas 37, UAB 27 (4Q)

Join in on HawgBeat's live game thread on The Trough message board for updates from Arkansas vs. UAB.

Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks didn't practice with enough physicality ahead of the 37-27 win over UAB.

Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's press conference after the Razorbacks' win over UAB.

HawgBeat has the highlights from Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB.

Published Sep 16, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Auburn game
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 4 matchup against the Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC).

One notable change includes the fact that offensive lineman Patrick Kutas is no longer listed on the depth chart, as he has yet to play this season due to a back injury. Kicker Kyle Ramsey no longer has an "OR" between his name and Matthew Shipley's name.

RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. UAB 2024 - Defense

The Razorbacks were without Hudson Clark and Jaylon Braxton in the secondary due to injury during the 37-27 win over UAB over the weekend. Braxton is still listed as a starter, unsurprisingly, and Clark remains at second team safety, while Doneiko Slaughter remains the starting nickel back.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the game against the Blazers.

ALSO READ: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. UAB 2024 - Offense

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

-----------------------

Offense

Offense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Ty Washington

Var'Keyes Gumms

Andreas Paaske

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony OR CJ Brown

Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

E'Marion Harris

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

Keyshawn Blackstock

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Defense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence

Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Hudson Clark

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Marquise Robinson OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Selman Bridges

N/A

N/A

-----------------------

Special Teams

Special Teams
PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Kyle Ramsey

Matthew Shipley

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

