Published Sep 16, 2024
VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Auburn preview
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

Watch video of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman giving his Monday press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Check out our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

