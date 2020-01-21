FAYETTEVILLE — Perhaps no one is more privy to inside of Eric Musselman’s mind than Swish, the Musselman family dog.

Arkansas’ first-year coach usually confides in the small Havanese dog “because he just sits there and licks my hand,” but Musselman provided a window into his thoughts during Monday’s press conference.

Looking back at the Razorbacks’ minus-18 rebounding margin in their 73-66 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, he admitted that he was a sore loser and is constantly second-guessing adjustments he did and didn’t make over the course of a game.

That includes possibly shaking up the starting lineup to counter the Wildcats’ length, which featured 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-11 starters.

“We talked about changing the starting lineup and trying to go bigger,” Musselman said. “Having said that, when you talk to other teams when they’re done playing, we create a lot of problems for other people.

“Kentucky changed their starting lineup. We’ve seen that before, so as much as we know what our deficiency is, I think that because of that deficiency we’re causing some mismatches as well, and we don’t want to lose that aspect of who we are when we’re making other teams adjust to us.”

The fact that Musselman has toyed with the idea of using a different starting five isn’t surprising. In fact, he told reporters before the season that he might change the lineup from game-to-game depending on matchups.