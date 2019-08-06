The Arkansas Razorbacks will depend heavily on their 2019 additions for depth all over the field this season but several are making it clear that they could be ready to roll with the ones come August 31 when Portland State comes to town.

Two practices in a row now have been highlighted by true freshman defensive backs making big plays. Texas native and former 4-star Jalen Catalon started practice hot on Monday with a pick-six off of John Stephen Jones, a play that sent Coach John Chavis running after him to the end zone.

Catalon is working at both free safety and nickel, and getting comfortable at both positions could be tough for a true freshman, but as far as catching up on the defensive scheme goes, sophomore Joe Foucha says Catalon is particularly excelling.