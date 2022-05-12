Hogs host transfer WR Matt Landers

It is no secret how Sam Pittman would like to use his three remaining spots in the 2022 class. While most of the attention has been on Arkansas’ efforts to bring in a couple of defensive tackles, Pittman would also like to add a wide receiver.

A player who has emerged as a possibility is Matt Landers, a receiver who began his career at Georgia before playing last season at Toledo and entering the portal once again this offseason.

His time with the Bulldogs gives him an obvious connection to the Razorbacks, as his career overlapped with Pittman for three seasons, and that resulted in him taking an official visit to Fayetteville this week.

“It has been great,” Landers said about the visit. “Good to be able to see some familiar faces. Good to see the facility and everything, so it has been great.”

In his lone season with the Rockets, Landers caught 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns. That works out to an impressive 25.7-yard average.

Most of his production came over the final five games of the season, in which he caught 18 passes for 486 yards. He had a touchdown and earned an 80-plus grade from Pro Football Focus in four of those five games, resulting in an overall season grade of 80.2.