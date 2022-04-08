Hogs hosting heralded QBs in '24, '25 classes this weekend

Neither player will help Arkansas’ current depth problem at the position, but the Razorbacks are hosting a pair of heralded quarterbacks in future recruiting classes this weekend.

The headliner is four-star Tyler Aronson from Florida, as he’s the No. 100 overall recruit in the 2024 Rivals250, but Kelden Ryan — a top prospect in the 2025 class from Texas — will also be in Fayetteville.

Both quarterbacks will get to take in practice Saturday morning before getting the full visit experience among a large group of recruits in town. (Click here for a list of known visitors.)

“I’m looking forward to checking out the campus and meeting the coaches,” Aronson told HawgBeat. “I also want to see the town and watch practice and see how the coaches coach and interact with the players.”