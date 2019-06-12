There's just 10 days until the end of the spring official visit period, so the Razorbacks are hosting three priority recruits mid-week and during their big camp week to squeeze them in before the deadline. After June 23, prospects must wait until classes begin for their senior year to take more officials. Chad Morris and his staff are welcoming a commit and two key targets today who will stay through Friday afternoon. They'll be hosted by players on the team, tour campus, take photos, have meetings to discuss academics and much more. At the end of their visit, the prospects will also have one-on-one meetings with the Head Hog.

Coming for his first official visit just a couple months after his commitment to Arkansas is Austin Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum. Mangum is a solid verbal commit but he is still drawing interest. He's still being recruited by Vanderbilt, SMU and recently received an offer from Colorado. Mangum's father played football with Colorado head coach Mel Tucker at Wisconsin back in the day.

The no. 3 prospect in the state, Blayne Toll, will be the first in-stater in this cycle to take an official visit to Arkansas. Toll has a very competitive top five that he dropped on May 2 with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Memphis. He's been to visit each program already but Arkansas is getting the first OV. He has an official visit to Tennessee planned for June 21. While I would not be surprised to see Toll call the Hogs on this visit, as he's an in-state prospect who grew up doing it, I wouldn't put money on this early of a commitment since he has another OV already planned and likely more coming in the Fall. Arkansas hasn't taken either of the top-two ranked players in the state this year, so it would be good to get no. 3, along with already-committed no. 5 Jashaud Stewart.

Coming to visit Arkansas officially just 8 days after putting out his top five list is Houston running back John Gentry who Chad Morris calls a "triple threat." His top five consists of Arkansas, Houston, UNLV, Wyoming and Utah State. Since the top five release, he's also added offers from Texas State and ULL. I would not be surprised if Gentry made the decision and called the Hogs on or after this visit. Arkansas was the first major program to offer, he's been to visit already and loved it, and he calls Coach Traylor his "guy." Gentry is the complimentary back at North Shore and he's teammates with the no. 1 running back in the nation Zach Evans.