The Razorbacks, with two running backs committed, still have their sights set on 3-star running back Brandon Connard to join their 2022 class. Connard will be on the Hill for an official visit on June 4. Since the Hogs do already have James Jointer from Parkview and Rashod Dubinion out of Georgia committed, they're envisioning a different role for the Tennessee back.

"We've talked about it and Coach Smith told me I could come in and play in the slot because of my speed and elusiveness, I can get out into space and make big plays," Connard shared.

"I'm interested in the role, I play in the slot at school catching screen passes and flares so I would say yeah."

Also in his top four, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee State see Connard playing a more traditional running back role, making that a factor in his upcoming decision.