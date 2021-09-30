 Arkansas Razorbacks in top 3 for 2023 3-star DE Kaleb James from Texas
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-30 10:33:49 -0500') }} football

Hogs in top 3 for 2023 3-star DE from Texas

Kaleb James is a top target for Arkansas in the 2023 class.
Kaleb James is a top target for Arkansas in the 2023 class. (Rivals.com)
Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

The Arkansas Razorbacks stayed hot on and off the field this weekend, as their 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M planted their flag in the heart of Texas.

Though the benefits of neutral site games are being questioned around the college football world, Arkansas’ trip to Jerry’s world offered recruits in a pipeline state a short trip to check out the eighth-ranked Hogs.

One such prospect was 2023 three-star defensive end Kaleb James. James picked up an offer from Arkansas earlier this summer and has taken notice of the shift in the school’s national perception.

“I think in the time that Coach Pittman has been there he has changed the program around entirely,” James said. “He is leading the team to success, and with that, obviously, the brand is going to grow and open more opportunities for players to be noticed not only by the NFL, but now other companies and brands with NIL opportunities.”

As far as how he’s processing those changes, 4-0 was the expectation for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman.

