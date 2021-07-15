Hogs join race for top-60 2023 Georgia prospect

Arkansas is one of the latest schools to join the race for Stephon Castle, a heralded 2023 recruit from Covington, Ga.

At 6-foot-6, the Newton High product has great size and length for a point guard. Ranked No. 55 in the Rivals150, Castle already holds 11 scholarship offers, including one from the Razorbacks, but his recruitment is just getting started.

“I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelming, but it’s definitely a blessing,” Castle said. “I try not to keep my head focused in that, just to keep playing and keep doing what I was doing to get me to this level. It’s definitely a blessing and I really appreciate all of the coaches.”

Before Xavier extended one Thursday, Castle's most recent offer came from Arkansas on June 23. It was his eighth offer in a 10-day span that also included the likes of Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and UConn.

He said it was expected because he had been talking to the Razorbacks' coaches "for a minute now," and they have stayed in touch since then, calling him regularly.