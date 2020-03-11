FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has completely flushed the memory of its five-game skid and is now riding a winning streak.

For the first time since their Gonzaga series, the No. 15 Razorbacks actually scored first, jumping on Grand Canyon early and cruising to a 6-1 win - their third straight - at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Even in its two wins over South Alabama, Arkansas had to play from behind because it gave up a run in the top of the first inning. That wasn’t the case Tuesday night, as it build a 4-0 lead in the second inning and the Antelopes never really threatened to make it a game.

The victory improves the Razorbacks to 10-5 overall with one more midweek game before opening SEC play at Mississippi State.

That final tuneup is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, also against Grand Canyon. Neither team has announced its starting pitcher, but the game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning it can be watched online on ESPN3.com or on the WatchESPN app.

Singles, Strikeouts Galore

Arkansas sent 41 batters to the plate Tuesday night and 25 of the plate appearances - or 61 percent - ended with either a single or a strikeout.

The first part of that was an unusual showing for an offense that came into the game ranked 13th nationally in slugging percentage (.495) and tied for 12th nationally in home runs per game (1.36).

However, it proved effective. Arkansas jumped all over Grand Canyon starter Cal Lambert in the second inning. The first four Razorbacks reached with singles, including RBIs for Jacob Nesbit and Robert Moore.

A fielder’s choice by Cole Austin resulted in another run, plus Matt Goodheart added another RBI single later in the inning. That gave the Razorbacks their aforementioned comfortable 4-0 lead.

What head coach Dave Van Horn was more focused on afterward, though, was the fact that Arkansas loaded the bases in each of the next two innings and went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in those situations. It did get a sacrifice fly from Casey Opitz, but that was it.

“We’re fortunate that they didn’t make a run at us because we would’ve been in trouble,” Van Horn said. “Any time you leave as many runners as we left on base the first five innings…a lot of times it’ll come back and get you.”

Those four strikeouts were part of a 13-strikeout performance by Grand Canyon’s pitchers. Lambert had six in three innings - during which he also gave up five runs on 10 hits and three walks - and then reliever Brodie Cooper-Vassalaki racked up seven over the game’s final five innings.

“I just think we weren’t really sold out to anything, a little bit of in-between whenever we were up at the plate,” center fielder Christian Franklin said. “I think sometimes when we got a good pitch to hit, we weren’t necessarily ready and on time for it.”

It’s the sixth time in 15 games the Razorbacks have notched double-digit strikeouts at the plate. They are up to 137 strikeouts for the season. Last season, when they shattered the UA single-season record with 581, the Razorbacks had just 110 strikeouts through 15 games.

Checking on Kjerstad

With the game pretty much in hand, Arkansas got a scare in the eighth inning when Heston Kjerstad was hit by a pitch and came out of the game.