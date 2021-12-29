Hogs land 2023 CB from Alabama

A few days ahead of the Outback Bowl, Arkansas picked up a win over Penn State on the recruiting trail.

Dallas Young, a high-three star cornerback from Alabama, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Wednesday afternoon, picking them over the Nittany Lions and a slew of other big offers, including Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The decision comes after he visited Fayetteville twice during the 2021 season, watching Arkansas take on Auburn and Mississippi State inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Young is coming off a junior season in which he made 60 tackles and notched 8 pass breakups for a Gardendale High team that went 10-3 in Alabama's Class 6A.

It is the fifth commitment - and first on the defensive side of the ball - in Arkansas’ 2023 class. While it’s worth noting that it’s still very early in the cycle, the Razorbacks’ class is now ranked No. 5 nationally.

Young is a 5.7 three-star prospect - and the No. 46 overall cornerback for 2023 - so he adds another 90 points to Arkansas’ total. That gives it 497 points in the Rivals recruiting rankings, which is surpassed only by Notre Dame, Georgia, USC and Penn State.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback joins tight ends Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm, offensive lineman Joey Su’a and wide receiver Anthony Evans III in the Razorbacks’ 2023 class.