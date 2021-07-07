Hogs land 2nd TE commitment for 2022

Less than a week after the Razorbacks received a pair of defensive commitments, tight end Tyrus Washington announced his pledge Wednesday. He picked Arkansas over Group of Five powers Cincinnati and UCF.

For the third time this month, Arkansas has landed yet another one of its top targets — this time on the other side of the ball.

Washington, the 30th-best tight end in the country, according to Rivals, is the second tight end in Arkansas’ 2022 class, joining in-state product Dax Courtney. The Razorbacks now have 15 total commitments.

“You’ve just gotta go there,” Washington told Rivals last week when asked about Arkansas. “It’s not what you think it is when you think about Arkansas. It’s much better, actually a great place.

“It’s just like where I’m from, with more people. I’m a country guy. It’s kinda country, just all around. Then, the family atmosphere, Coach (Sam) Pittman is something else. That makes it a lot better.”

Coming off a junior season in which he caught 17 passes for 258 yards and 11 touchdowns for Lee County High in Leesburg, Ga., Washington officially visited Fayetteville the first weekend available after the length pandemic-induced dead period ended.

Although his other finalists were Cincinnati and UCF, which he also officially visited, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end also reported SEC offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, plus Power Five offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, North Carolina State and Pitt.

The Razorbacks are trying to replenish a tight ends room that has produced several NFL players over the past decade but is currently pretty light. Blake Kern will graduate after this season, leaving former four-star recruit Hudson Henry as the only scholarship player who has played the position in college.

The rest of the room includes oft-injured and converted wide receiver Koilan Jackson, who is going into his fifth season but has two years of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic, former two-star signee Collin Sutherland and incoming freshman Erin Outley.

With a 5.7 rating, Washington’s commitment adds 90 points to Arkansas’ total, moving it up three spots and into 14th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. It is also fourth among SEC teams, behind only LSU, Georgia and South Carolina.