Hogs land in CFP top 25

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is officially back in the college football rankings - and this time it’s the poll that actually matters.

After barely missing out on the top 25 in the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls, the Razorbacks checked in at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff Poll, which was released Tuesday night, on the heels of a dramatic 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

It is just the second time Arkansas has ever cracked the CFP’s top 25, which started in 2014 and is only released during the final month of the season. A 13-person selection committee is in charge of putting the rankings together.

The only other time it landed in the poll was in 2016, when a dominant 31-10 win over No. 11 Florida helped them sneak in at No. 25. The Razorbacks immediately fell out, though, getting blown out 38-10 by No. 24 LSU the following week.

They’ll try to avoid a similar fate this time around, as their next game is at LSU. However, the Tigers are unranked with a 4-5 record this year. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.