Hogs land in final AP Poll for 1st time in a decade

With an Outback Bowl victory capping its best season in a decade, Arkansas checked in at No. 21 in the final AP Poll, which was released Tuesday morning.

That is up one spot from where the Razorbacks were ranked at the end of the regular season and it’s the first time they’ve appeared in the final AP Poll since 2011.

Arkansas is one of five SEC teams in the top 25, with Georgia and Alabama occupying the top two spots after playing in the national championship, Ole Miss at No. 11 and Kentucky at No. 18. Texas A&M is just outside the rankings, taking the top spot in the “receiving votes” section.

Two of the Razorbacks’ non-conference opponents for the upcoming season are also ranked, as Cincinnati finished at No. 4 after going undefeated until the College Football Playoffs and BYU checked in at No. 19 with a 10-3 record.

It is just the sixth time in 32 years Arkansas was ranked in the final AP Poll. Most recently, the Razorbacks ended the 2011 season at No. 5. They were also ranked after the 2010 (No. 12), 2006 (No. 15), 1999 (No. 17) and 1998 (No. 16) seasons.

In the 32 years prior to that stretch, the Razorbacks landed in the final AP Poll 19 times - and that includes only one year the poll ranked 25 teams.