Hogs land transfer from SEC foe Mizzou

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Eric Musselman has wasted no time dipping into the portal this offseason.

Less than a week after their season ended in the Elite Eight, the Razorbacks have landed their first transfer. Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday.

In his freshman season with the Tigers, the Springfield, Mo., native started 23 of 25 games in which he appeared and averaged 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21.6 minutes.

Listed at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, Brazille shot 53.4 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, albeit on just 33 attempts. He also made 31 of 50 free throws (62.0%).

Brazile started both of Missouri’s games against Arkansas, including an impressive 8-point, 8-rebound performance in Columbia, Mo. In the matchup at Bud Walton, he had just 3 points, but did grab 8 rebounds.

His best performance came in his final game in a Missouri uniform, as he had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 1 assist in a loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament. He also had a 6-block performance against Illinois.

After beginning his high school career at Parkview High in Springfield, he transferred for his senior year and helped Kickapoo High win the Missouri Class 6 state championship. He was a three-star prospect who chose the in-state Tigers over low-major offers from Cleveland State and Montana State.

This is the first of what is expected to be several portal pickups for the Razorbacks, who are once again looking to build off an Elite Eight run that featured multiple transfers.