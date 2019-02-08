The ink has just dried on the Razorbacks' historic 2019 class with 13 4-stars and Chad Morris and his staff have just locked down their first 2020 commit. Georgia 3-star Ze'Vian Capers out of Denmark High School called the Hogs over offers from 11 other programs, most notably his other top three choices Florida, Clemson and South Carolina.

Arkansas wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, who was just named one of Rivals top 25 recruiters for 2019, moved quickly on this standout athlete because he said he was getting closer to a decision just 11 days ago and he was considered a South Carolina lean at the time

"With Arkansas, it is about my relationship with coach Stepp, the receivers coach. He has come down to see me a lot and he has really shown a lot of interest in me. We have a relationship outside of football too. We talk about life and other things, so that connection is strong."

Capers is an all-state wide receiver who racked up 1182 yards in his junior season, earning him the no. 4 spot in the rankings for most yards in the season and most yards per game at 118.2. He also had 11 touchdowns on 60 catches. He also had another 600 yards as a sophomore.