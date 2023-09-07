Arkansas wide receiver Tyrone Broden took full advantage of the limited opportunities he was given Saturday in the Razorbacks' season-opener against Western Carolina, but the Bowling Green transfer will need to do more if the Hogs want to reach their full offensive potential.

As a member of the Falcons from 2020-22, Broden caught 75 passes for 1202 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his first game as a Razorback, though, his playmaking ability was mostly limited to special teams as he caught just one pass for three yards against the Catamounts.

"Even though he did such a nice job as a gunner on the punt team," head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "I mean just a fantastic job Saturday, we need to get him involved."

The path to more playing time means overtaking the players in front of him. Through practice this week, the redshirt senior has stood out according to Pittman.

"Well, we played him more," Pittman said. "We played him more with the ones this week. I think he’s had a heck of a two days."

As it stands, Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Jaedon Wilson all man the starting wide receiver positions, but the gap between them and Broden isn't as large as some may think.

"You know, it’s close," Pittman said. "He’s a guy that’s played Division I football and done a nice job there. We need to amp him up, and the only way you can do that is put him with the guys and see if you can feel good about it, and that’s what we’ve done and he’s had a good week."

If Broden can carry the momentum of his quality play into the matchup against the Golden Flashes on Saturday, he could be in store for a breakout performance. Kent State allowed 334 passing yards against UCF in Week 1, which ranks No. 116 in the nation.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and one of only five players on the roster to hit 22 MPH during offseason workouts, Broden has the experience, size and speed to make an impact in the SEC West.

Arkansas will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.