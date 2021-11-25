Hogs looking to go 3 for 3 in trophy games

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Arkansas hits the field against Missouri this Friday, it will be looking to secure the final “B” of the four-game stretch that head coach Sam Pittman has keyed in on.

Arkansas has hoisted the Battle Line Rivalry trophy only one time since its debut. The Hogs defeated Missouri 28-3 in Fayetteville during the 2015 season and have lost five straight since.

No current Hog has ever tasted the sweet nectar that is a victory over Missouri. For the older guys, this game just means a little more.

“It’s really big,” senior linebacker Hayden Henry said. “It’s a goal that we had set out since the beginning of the season, to have all three of these trophies. Now we have two and we have one more left to get on Friday, so we’re all excited to play for seniors and for Senior Day, but getting that trophy is also really exciting.”

Aside from the 2018 game, when Missouri beat Arkansas 38-0 in Columbia, Mo., the average margin of victory for the Tigers has been just under five points. Last season’s game, a 50-48 loss for the Hogs, produced arguably the best game of the series so far.

Pittman said he believes the rivalry aspect elevates the stakes for both teams.

“Anytime you have a trophy game, I think it elevates the rivalry as well,” Pittman said. “I like the fact that we’re trying to get this to be a rivalry game. Obviously rivalry games aren’t any good if you don’t have two separate winners every now and then.”

As Pittman said, it has not been much of a rivalry game in recent years. But, for the first time in what feels like forever, the Hogs are entering the game as the overwhelming favorite. Arkansas has leveled out as a 14.5-point favorite over the Tigers.

“(Rivalry) is good for the ones that win it all the time,” Pittman said. “Missouri has beaten us several years in a row, so it’s probably a little bit more of a rival for us since we haven’t been able to beat them.”

Missouri head coach Elijah Drinkwitz shared the same thought process over the summer at SEC Media Days. The Arkansas native fired a shot at the Hogs when asked about the rivalry.

“I kinda like the rivalry we got with Arkansas,” Drinwitz said. “I mean, I don’t remember the last time they beat us. So, I kinda like what we got right now.”

Entering last season’s matchup, Pittman and Drinwitz seemed to be on good terms based on the way each of them spoke. Now, it seems as if there is no relationship. When asked if he has spoken with Drinwitz since last season’s game, Pittman quickly said no.

It is all fun and games off the field, but the Arkansas players seemed locked in this week. Pittman said the team had an “outstanding” practice on Sunday, which he said shocked him considering it was a day after their physical 42-35 loss at No. 2 Alabama.

“To be honest with you, the kids surprised me by how ready they were to go out and practice,” Pittman said on Monday.

Friday is an opportunity for the Hogs to reach eight wins for the first time since the 2015 season. It’s easy to say that it’s just another day at work, but this one means more.

“It’s just another SEC game,” senior receiver Tyson Morris said. “We’re coming out with that same standard we do every other week. But it definitely means a little more to Coach Pittman, and I want to get the win for him and get the win for myself on Senior Night.”

Arkansa has never had the Southwest Classic trophy, Golden Boot trophy and Battle Line Rivalry trophy in Fayetteville at the same time. The Razorbacks have secured the first two, and this Friday they can take the final “B” - Battle Line - from the Tigers.

“Pretty much I feel like that’s our main goal, to get the third trophy in the building because it’s something we had set before the season started,” senior safety Joe Foucha said. “I feel like we’re on the right track to doing that.”

The Hogs and Tigers will meet on the gridiron at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.