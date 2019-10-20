The Razorbacks don't have any true defensive back commits in the 2020 class with early National Signing Day just two months away but progress is being made. The staff welcomed 3-star Georgia Tech safety commit Nick Turner this weekend for his first ever trip to Fayetteville.

"It was fun, glad I got to get up here, meet the coaches, meet some of the players and talk about what's going on and how they're rebuilding up here," Turner said. "Everything was sounding good in the locker room, the players, coaches and all of that was good.

"I think the coaches dinner at Coach Morris' house was the funnest part. They had real good food in there. I got to talk to most of the coaching staff, a lot of the players came in and I talked to them. I had some fun at the pool house with Coach Morris and his family. It was pretty fun, altogether."

Many were hoping for an immediate flip from the Louisiana native from Georgia Tech to Arkansas this weekend but it sounds like they've still got some relationship building to do before that happens.

"The visit puts them right behind (Georgia Tech), a close second," Turner said. "So, I'll just keep in touch with all the coaches, keep an open mind and see what happens from there. I'm going to sign in December, so we'll what happens before then."