Hogs make push into top group for Florida WR Tommi Hill
Arkansas offered Florida wide receiver Tommi Hill in late February but a month later, Hill cut down his list of 26 offers to just five, which did not include the Hogs. Now, after three more months of recruiting him, Arkansas has made a new list by Hill.
They're still up against stiff competition for the Rivals 3-star but they're now officially in the mix with Oklahoma, Penn State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Arizona State. Oklahoma, Arizona State and Nebraska were on the original list of five but Hill removed Georgia and Ohio State from the top group.
