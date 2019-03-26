“It will probably change after spring ball,” Hester noted. “I’ll drop this top ten and then I’ll narrow it down to a top four.”

COPPELL, Tex. – Fresh off his Five-Star Challenge invite-worthy performance at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas , Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Javian Hester announced his top ten schools.

In discussing his top ten, Hester singled out Michigan and Texas as two schools that he feels particularly comfortable with.

“Michigan, I talk to them a lot,” Hester said. “It’s a very good school and I like Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. They’re so far, but come down to see me and talk to me all the time. That just tells me that they care about me and really want me.”

While Hester has yet to visit Michigan, he just made a visit down to Texas with close friends Myles Slusher and Sevion Morrison in mid-February. Slusher also narrowed down his top 10 this past weekend and had a very similar list with slight differences.

“Coach (Drew) Mehringer and Coach (Tom) Herman, I like those guys and they are a lot of fun. I haven’t seen the whole of Texas yet – I want to go down there and see them coach and catch a game.”



This past weekend Hester made a visit to Baylor, and he has also traveled to Arkansas and several other schools in that top ten. His next trips will likely be to a pair of schools in the southeast.

“I know I am taking a visit to Georgia Tech, and then I’ll hit Georgia this summer,” Hester said.“Those are good schools and we talk a lot.”

Hester told Rivals Michigan and Arkansas are already two schools he's pretty sure will get official visits, Texas is up there on the list as well.

"My relationship with Arkansas is really good, I like coach (Justin) Stepp, he's a real guy, we talk all the time," Hester said. "He tells me I'm number one for him, he really wants me and I'd fit in very well. We talk every week."