HawgBeat - Hogs make top six for Oklahoma 4-star Gentry Williams

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in good company in the top six for Rivals' 51st ranked player, Booker T. Washington (Tulsa) cornerback Gentry Williams. Williams announced a cut down from 10 to six–Arkansas, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, USC, Missouri–eliminating Michigan, Georgia, Nebraska and Oklahoma State from contention.

Williams played with 2021 Arkansas signee Keuan Parker at Booker T. and Parker has rooted for the second-ranked player in Oklahoma to follow in his footsteps.

The Hogs have been in the picture for Williams for a long time. He was first offered by former Hogs corners coach Mark Smith in 2019 before it was confirmed by new coach Sam Carter in March of last year. Of his top six, only the Sooners offered earlier than the Razorbacks.

Williams was FutureCast to the Sooners early in his recruitment process but no decision yet obviously. The most recent cut does indicate that he's getting closer to a choice.

Arkansas had a lot of success recruiting in Oklahoma in 2021, signing more players (6) from the Sooner state than any other in the No. 25-ranked class. The Razorbacks have several coaches on staff with ties to Oklahoma including the Head Hog, Barry Odom and former Tulsa DL coach Jermial Ashley.