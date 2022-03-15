Hogs making push for top Alabama prospects

The Razorbacks have signed a handful of players from Alabama over the last couple of decades, but it is far from a fertile recruiting ground for the program.

According to the Rivals database, they’ve landed just 13 recruits from the state since 2002 and most of them have been low three-star prospects. In fact, just four of them were 5.7 three-stars.

If their early recruiting efforts in the 2023 and 2024 classes are any indication, though, head coach Sam Pittman and his staff are trying to form some inroads in the Yellowhammer State.

Arkansas has already secured a commitment from Dallas Young, a 5.7 three-star cornerback from Gardendale, Ala., and is firmly in the mix for several of the state’s other heralded prospects.

Linebacker Karmelo Overton included the Razorbacks in his top 10 schools Monday night and told Rivals that he loved his trip to Fayetteville in January. Playing at Carroll High in Ozark, Ala., Overton checks in at No. 198 in the 2023 Rivals250.

“I love their coaches, the environment there, where they are located and they are in the SEC,” Overton said. “You can’t have anything more than that. They have everything.”