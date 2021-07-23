Hogs not picked last in West, land 5 on preseason All-SEC teams

Arkansas was picked to finish sixth in the SEC West and had five players selected to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the media, the conference announced Friday morning.

It is the first time since 2017 the Razorbacks weren’t tabbed the last place team in the division in the preseason, as their three-year streak was snapped by Mississippi State taking the seventh spot this year.

Not surprisingly, Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC West, receiving 130 of 134 first-place votes. The other four went to Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and Arkansas. On the other side of the conference, Georgia received 124 votes to win the SEC East.

The Crimson Tide are also picked to win the overall conference title, edging the Bulldogs 84-45.

Arkansas’ group of preseason All-SEC selections is led by wide receiver Treylon Burks, who landed on the first team with Alabama’s John Metchie III. Center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Jalen Catalon were second-team picks, while offensive lineman Myron Cunningham made the third team.

Morgan’s omission from the first-team unit is peculiar considering he was a first-team All-SEC pick by the AP and coaches last season, when he finished third in the nation in tackles despite playing only nine games. All three first-team linebackers are Alabama players.

Here’s a look at the complete preseason media picks and All-SEC teams…