Hogs not picked last in West, land 5 on preseason All-SEC teams
Arkansas was picked to finish sixth in the SEC West and had five players selected to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the media, the conference announced Friday morning.
It is the first time since 2017 the Razorbacks weren’t tabbed the last place team in the division in the preseason, as their three-year streak was snapped by Mississippi State taking the seventh spot this year.
Not surprisingly, Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC West, receiving 130 of 134 first-place votes. The other four went to Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and Arkansas. On the other side of the conference, Georgia received 124 votes to win the SEC East.
The Crimson Tide are also picked to win the overall conference title, edging the Bulldogs 84-45.
Arkansas’ group of preseason All-SEC selections is led by wide receiver Treylon Burks, who landed on the first team with Alabama’s John Metchie III. Center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Jalen Catalon were second-team picks, while offensive lineman Myron Cunningham made the third team.
Morgan’s omission from the first-team unit is peculiar considering he was a first-team All-SEC pick by the AP and coaches last season, when he finished third in the nation in tackles despite playing only nine games. All three first-team linebackers are Alabama players.
Here’s a look at the complete preseason media picks and All-SEC teams…
Predicted Order of Finish
EASTERN DIVISION
1. Georgia - 923 (124)
2. Florida - 784 (7)
3. Kentucky - 624 (2)
4. Missouri - 555
5. Tennessee - 362
6. South Carolina - 355 (1)
7. Vanderbilt - 149
WESTERN DIVISION
1. Alabama - 932 (130)
2. Texas A&M - 760 (1)
3. LSU - 633 (1)
4. Ole Miss - 529 (1)
5. Auburn - 440
6. Arkansas - 241 (1)
7. Mississippi State - 217
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (84)
Georgia (45)
Ole Miss (1)
Texas A&M (1)
Florida (1)
Kentucky (1)
South Carolina (1)
Offense
First-Team
QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB - JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB - Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
Defense
First-Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Specialists
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie