The Razorbacks will try to double-dip back into Central High School in 2020 for two offensive linemen dubbed "the twin towers." Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock offered 6-foot-6 linemen Javion Cohen and Joshua Jones, teammates of 2019 running back commit A'Montae Spivey and Alabama state champions, on Thursday morning.

Cohen already holds offers from Wake Forest and Oklahoma State, while Jones' Arkansas offer is his first major Division-I offer, also holding offers from Southern Alabama, Alabama A&M, Troy and UAB.

"I feel great, I'm highly blessed right now," Cohen said after receiving the offer.