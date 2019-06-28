Jalen Ricks, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard at Sylvan Hills, picked up the offer during an unofficial visit to Arkansas, his first since Musselman took the job.

Arkansas’ crop of 2020 in-state recruits have drawn most of the headlines, but Eric Musselman dropped back a year to offer the first Class of 2021 in-state prospect Thursday evening.

Although he is the first 2021 in-state prospect the Razorbacks have extended a scholarship to, he is the fifth overall. Moses Moody (originally North Little Rock), Jaylin Williams (Fort Smith Northside), KK Robinson (Bryant) and Chris Moore (West Memphis) in the Class of 2020 have been offered.



As a sophomore, Ricks averaged 16.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bears - the same high school that produced five-star recruit Archie Goodwin, who played one year at Kentucky before entering the NBA.

TCU and Oklahoma State were his first offers, coming back in the fall. Although he has yet to be rated by Rivals, Ricks is ranked as the No. 167 player in the Class of 2021 by PrepHoops.com.