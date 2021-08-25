Hogs offer top-25 wing in 2023 class
Arkansas might not be finished with its 2022 recruiting class, but the coaching staff has hit the 2023 trail hard already, extending more than 15 scholarship offers to recruits in the class.
K.J. Lewis has heard from many programs since the live period started, including Arkansas, which pulled the trigger on an offer Tuesday. The El Paso, Texas, native is currently No. 25 in the Rivals150.
“I’ve been in contact with (Arkansas) since the live period, so probably four months now,” Lewis told HawgBeat. “(The offer) was a surprise.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news