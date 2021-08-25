Arkansas might not be finished with its 2022 recruiting class, but the coaching staff has hit the 2023 trail hard already, extending more than 15 scholarship offers to recruits in the class.

K.J. Lewis has heard from many programs since the live period started, including Arkansas, which pulled the trigger on an offer Tuesday. The El Paso, Texas, native is currently No. 25 in the Rivals150.

“I’ve been in contact with (Arkansas) since the live period, so probably four months now,” Lewis told HawgBeat. “(The offer) was a surprise.”