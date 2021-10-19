Hogs picked 3rd in SEC by media, Davis lands preseason honor

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has been picked to finish third in the SEC and one player landed on the preseason All-SEC teams, as voted on by the media and released by the conference Tuesday morning.

Kentucky, despite finishing eighth last season, was picked to win the 2022 SEC championship and finish ahead of Alabama and Arkansas in the standings. Tennessee and Auburn round out the top five, reflecting the five teams from the conference in the AP Poll released Monday.

The Razorbacks’ lone selection on either of the six-man preseason All-SEC teams was Davonte Davis, who landed on the second team. However, it’s worth noting that JD Notae - after being named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year last season - was one of several players who received votes for SEC Player of the Year.

Although his team is picked next-to-last in the preseason poll, Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. was chosen as the media’s SEC Preseason Player of the Year.

Here are the complete preseason All-SEC teams and conference predicted order of finish…

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia