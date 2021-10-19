Hogs picked 3rd in SEC by media, Davis lands preseason honor
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has been picked to finish third in the SEC and one player landed on the preseason All-SEC teams, as voted on by the media and released by the conference Tuesday morning.
Kentucky, despite finishing eighth last season, was picked to win the 2022 SEC championship and finish ahead of Alabama and Arkansas in the standings. Tennessee and Auburn round out the top five, reflecting the five teams from the conference in the AP Poll released Monday.
The Razorbacks’ lone selection on either of the six-man preseason All-SEC teams was Davonte Davis, who landed on the second team. However, it’s worth noting that JD Notae - after being named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year last season - was one of several players who received votes for SEC Player of the Year.
Although his team is picked next-to-last in the preseason poll, Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. was chosen as the media’s SEC Preseason Player of the Year.
Here are the complete preseason All-SEC teams and conference predicted order of finish…
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU
SEC Player of the Year
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia