News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-19 09:04:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hogs picked to finish 2nd in SEC, Smith named preseason First Team All-SEC

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas men's basketball team was selected to finish second in the conference for the upcoming season and freshman Nick Smith Jr. was named preseason First Team All-SEC by a panel of SEC and national media members.

Eric Musselman's squad features 11 newcomers — six freshmen and five transfers. The preseason No. 2 selection is the highest for Arkansas since it was picked to win the SEC West prior to the 2007-08 season.

Smith became the first freshman in program history to be named preseason First Team All-SEC. He is the 11th Razorback to be named preseason All-SEC, joining Todd Day (1991-92), Scotty Thurman (1993-94 and 1994-95, Corliss Williamson (1993-94 and 1994-95), Joe Johnson (2000-01), Ronnie Brewer (2005-06), Patrick Beverley (2007-080), BJ Young (2012-13), Bobby Portis (2014-15), Moses Kingsley (2016-17) and Daniel Gafford (2018-19).

The Hogs will face Rogers State in a home exhibition next Monday at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas' next exhibition will be a charity game at No. 12 Texas on Saturday, Oct. 29 to open the Longhorn’s new Moody Center.

The Razorbacks' season will officially begin on Monday, Nov. 7, when North Dakota State comes to town. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. inside Bud Walton Arena.

Full SEC preseason honors:

First Team Preseason All-SEC

Nick Smith, Jr. – Arkansas

Colin Castleton – Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

KJ Williams – LSU

Josiah Jordan-James – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

SEC Preseason Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}