FAYETTEVILLE — More tickets were sold to the postseason games at Baum-Walker Stadium than any other venue during regional and super regional rounds of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The total paid attendance for the nine games hosted by the Razorbacks was 93,868, which led the group of eight schools that hosted both rounds by more than 8,000.

However, it’s worth noting that the average attendance of 10,430 ranked second behind LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, which averaged 10,657 tickets sold for its eight games.

Including the postseason, Arkansas had a total attendance of 348,775 and averaged 8,719 per game. Those figures rank third and fourth nationally, respectively. It is the 16th straight year Arkansas has posted a top-five attendance.

The SEC owns the top five average attendance figures for 2019 and nine of the top 17. Only Missouri sits outside the top 33 spots. Here is the top 10, plus all of the SEC teams…

(NOTE: These figures are all paid numbers. Arkansas also releases a “tickets scanned” number, but not every school does, so tickets sold is used for the NCAA's official attendance figures.)

1. LSU - 10,634

2. Ole Miss - 8,988

3. Mississippi State - 8,900

4. Arkansas - 8,719

5. South Carolina - 5,998

6. Texas (Big 12) - 5,493

7. Texas A&M - 4,926

8. Louisiana-Lafayette (Sun Belt) - 4,663

9. Nebraska (Big Ten) - 4,426

10. TCU (Big 12) - 4,379

—————————————————

14. Florida - 3,824

16. Auburn - 3,320

17. Kentucky - 3,275

21. Vanderbilt - 2,929

22. Alabama - 2,926

29. Georgia - 2,400

33. Tennessee - 1,904

64. Missouri - 1,101