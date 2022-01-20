Hogs pull trigger, offer huge 2023 OL from Texas

6-foot-7, 355-pound offensive lineman Connor Stroh picked up his sixth FBS offer Thursday after a long-awaited conversation with Arkansas.

His offer comes just five days after the four-star tackle prospect was in Fayetteville for the first of three Razorback Junior Days.

"It was great, I had a great time," Stroh said. "I love the facilities, I love the coaches. I got to see the dorms and they are great. I got to learn all about the academics. I love it."