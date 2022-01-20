 HawgBeat - Hogs pull trigger, offer huge 2023 OL from Texas
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-20 14:06:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Hogs pull trigger, offer huge 2023 OL from Texas

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

6-foot-7, 355-pound offensive lineman Connor Stroh picked up his sixth FBS offer Thursday after a long-awaited conversation with Arkansas.

His offer comes just five days after the four-star tackle prospect was in Fayetteville for the first of three Razorback Junior Days.

"It was great, I had a great time," Stroh said. "I love the facilities, I love the coaches. I got to see the dorms and they are great. I got to learn all about the academics. I love it."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}