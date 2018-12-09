Hogs PWO Commit Drew Vest Talks Early Enrollment, Official Visit
One of the Razorbacks' most recent commits was Drew Vest, a PWO out of Searcy, Arkansas and as a PWO, Vest was able to take an official visit with the rest of some future teammates.
"My visit was really good," Vest said. "It was great to see the ins and outs of what I didn't see before, go through the different meetings with my professors that I'll be with in my different courses of study. Just the side of things that you never really see on an unofficial visit."
Vest sacrificed a scholarship offer from Central Arkansas in order to pursue his dream of being a Razorback and on top of that, he'll be an early enrollee.
"I'll have a huge leg up when it comes to the physical side and the mental side, as far as getting in here and learning the plays and being able to go through spring ball," Vest said. "As of right now I'm probably going to play inside, whether it's guard or center. He told me not to rule out playing tackle, but right now they want me at guard and center."
Vest was hosted by fellow Arkansan offensive lineman Noah Gatlin and he got to spend a lot of time with the other offensive line targets.
"Noah was my host, it was really good to see him," Vest said. "We used to duke it out in high school ball and kind of ran the camp circuit together, so to get back with him and bring back some old times is really good."
"Chibueze's kind of quiet but really funny when he talks. Myron is a good dude. Me and Dylan got along really well. He didn't get in until yesterday morning, but we got along really well in the time he was here."
Stay locked on HawgBeat for updates on the rest of this weekend's official visitors. Check out some initial notes from how successful this weekend was for the Hogs on The Trough.