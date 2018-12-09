One of the Razorbacks' most recent commits was Drew Vest, a PWO out of Searcy, Arkansas and as a PWO, Vest was able to take an official visit with the rest of some future teammates.

"My visit was really good," Vest said. "It was great to see the ins and outs of what I didn't see before, go through the different meetings with my professors that I'll be with in my different courses of study. Just the side of things that you never really see on an unofficial visit."

Vest sacrificed a scholarship offer from Central Arkansas in order to pursue his dream of being a Razorback and on top of that, he'll be an early enrollee.

"I'll have a huge leg up when it comes to the physical side and the mental side, as far as getting in here and learning the plays and being able to go through spring ball," Vest said. "As of right now I'm probably going to play inside, whether it's guard or center. He told me not to rule out playing tackle, but right now they want me at guard and center."