BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Eric Musselman never lost his cool Sunday night.

Even when Arkansas found itself in a double-digit hole in the second half, the first-year coach knew his team was just back-to-back three-pointers away from swinging them momentum the other way.

Isaiah Joe provided that and then some, sparking the Razorbacks’ rally from an 11-point deficit when he made three deep balls in about two and a half minutes. They rode those shots to a big 71-64 win over Indiana that improved them to 11-1 on the season.

“I probably got on the guys less tonight than I have all year,” Musselman said. “We were more calm in all of our huddles. I thought they were giving great effort.

“I thought if we just hung around and tried to get guys on their roster to take shots instead of some of the guys that were hurting us that maybe the tide could change if we knocked down two threes.”

The sharp-shooter’s last three-pointer - which was his fourth in four minutes after starting the game 2 of 10 from the floor - pulled the Razorbacks within 52-50.

The Hoosiers actually managed to push their lead back out to nine before Arkansas mounted its final comeback of the night. It was a deep ball from the corner by Desi Sills that Musselman pointed to as the key to finally regaining the lead, even though it once again made it a two-point game.

Unlike the previous six times they were within two, this time the Razorbacks tied it up with a jumper by Joe and eventually took the lead on a three-pointer by Mason Jones with 2:50 remaining. That was part of a 19-3 run over the last eight minutes of the game.

“Everyone always talks about our lack of depth and are you guys going to get tired,” Musselman said. “Well, they play a lot of guys and we weren’t the tired team. We finished the game on a 19-3 run.”

Early on, though, it seemed like Arkansas and Indiana were in store for a back-and-forth slugfest. The first 13 minutes of the game saw the lead change hands 11 times and neither team led by more than three points.

The Razorbacks had a chance to grab the momentum in the first half when guard Aljami Durham - who came into the night averaging 12.2 points - was assessed a flagrant two for throwing an elbow and ejected.

Instead, it went the other way. Adrio Bailey made just one of the two free throws to tied the score at 22-22 and then Joe missed a wide open three-pointer from the corner. Indiana, meanwhile, used a 7-0 spurt to build a lead it would hold for the next 21-plus minutes.

An open three-pointer by Rob Phinisee gave the Hoosiers a 38-33 lead going into halftime, but it was Trayce Jackson-Davis who gave Arkansas the most fits. Despite making just 4 of 9 free throws, the 6-foot-9 freshman scored 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting.

The Razorbacks had tasked 6-foot-3 point guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. with guarding him before switching it up in the second half. The result was Adrio Bailey and Reggie Chaney - Arkansas’ 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9 forwards - limiting Jackson-Davis to only four points on three shot attempts after halftime.

“I don’t think he hurt us much in the half court, it was offensive rebounds, loose change, running the floor,” Musselman said of the first half. “Then in the second half, I thought Adrio Bailey and Reggie did a phenomenal job of just trying to limit his touches.”

The other difference in the second half, of course, was that the Razorbacks heated up from three-point range.

They started off hot, making three of their first five of the game, but made only one of their final nine to end the first half just 4 of 14. In the second half, they were 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Joe and Jones were the main culprits, accounting for 33 of Arkansas’ 38 second-half points and finishing with 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Making it even more impressive was Jones having to play the final nine and a half minutes after picking up his fourth foul via a technical. It didn’t stop him from making the aforementioned go-ahead three-pointer and following it up with a heat-check on the Razorbacks’ next trip down the floor that ultimately proved to be the dagger.

Four free throws by Joe in the final 30 seconds iced Arkansas’ second non-conference road win over a high-major opponent this season.

The Razorbacks return home to open up SEC play against Texas A&M in front of a sellout crowd next Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.