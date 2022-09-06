FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll after defeating Cincinnati 31-24 in the season opener.

The Hogs moved up three spots after entering the season ranked No. 19. Cincinnati dropped out of the top 25 after being ranked 23rd going into the matchup with the Hogs.

Eight total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Florida (No. 12), Kentucky (No. 20), Ole Miss (No. 22) and Tennessee (No. 24).

Arkansas will now turn its attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC opener Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from September 6, 2022: