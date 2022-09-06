Arkansas comes in at No. 16 in AP poll after Week 1
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll after defeating Cincinnati 31-24 in the season opener.
The Hogs moved up three spots after entering the season ranked No. 19. Cincinnati dropped out of the top 25 after being ranked 23rd going into the matchup with the Hogs.
Eight total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Florida (No. 12), Kentucky (No. 20), Ole Miss (No. 22) and Tennessee (No. 24).
Arkansas will now turn its attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC opener Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
Below is the full AP Top 25 from September 6, 2022:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. Southern California
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan State
15. Miami
16. Arkansas
17. Pittsburgh
18. North Carolina State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole Miss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston