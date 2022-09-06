News More News
Arkansas comes in at No. 16 in AP poll after Week 1

Mason Choate
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll after defeating Cincinnati 31-24 in the season opener.

The Hogs moved up three spots after entering the season ranked No. 19. Cincinnati dropped out of the top 25 after being ranked 23rd going into the matchup with the Hogs.

Eight total SEC teams were ranked in the AP poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Florida (No. 12), Kentucky (No. 20), Ole Miss (No. 22) and Tennessee (No. 24).

Arkansas will now turn its attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC opener Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Below is the full AP Top 25 from September 6, 2022:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. Southern California

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pittsburgh

18. North Carolina State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston

