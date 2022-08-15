Hogs ranked No. 19 in preseason AP poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll, marking the first time since 2015 that the Hogs landed in the Top 25.
Arkansas finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll after a 9-4 season that was capped off with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.
The Hogs will open the season in a ranked matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who slotted in at No. 23.
Six total SEC teams were listed in the preseason coaches poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 21).
Arkansas is scheduled to play four of the preseason ranked teams in addition to Cincinnati: Texas A&M (Sept. 24), Alabama (Oct. 1), No. 25 BYU (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).
Below is the full AP preseason top 25.
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Utah
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Oklahoma State
13. North Carolina State
14. Southern California
15. Michigan State
16. Miami
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wisconsin
19. Arkansas
20. Kentucky
21. Ole Miss
22. Wake Forest
23. Cincinnati
24. Houston
25. BYU