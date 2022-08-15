Hogs ranked No. 19 in preseason AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll, marking the first time since 2015 that the Hogs landed in the Top 25.

Arkansas finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll after a 9-4 season that was capped off with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.

The Hogs will open the season in a ranked matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who slotted in at No. 23.

Six total SEC teams were listed in the preseason coaches poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 21).

Arkansas is scheduled to play four of the preseason ranked teams in addition to Cincinnati: Texas A&M (Sept. 24), Alabama (Oct. 1), No. 25 BYU (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

Below is the full AP preseason top 25.