 Arkansas Razorbacks ranked No. 19 in preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
football

Hogs ranked No. 19 in preseason AP poll

Robert Stewart • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll, marking the first time since 2015 that the Hogs landed in the Top 25.

Arkansas finished the 2021-22 season ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll after a 9-4 season that was capped off with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.

The Hogs will open the season in a ranked matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who slotted in at No. 23.

Six total SEC teams were listed in the preseason coaches poll including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 3), Texas A&M (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 21).

Arkansas is scheduled to play four of the preseason ranked teams in addition to Cincinnati: Texas A&M (Sept. 24), Alabama (Oct. 1), No. 25 BYU (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

Below is the full AP preseason top 25.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. North Carolina State

14. Southern California

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

{{ article.author_name }}