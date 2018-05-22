The Razorbacks are getting prepped to welcome a huge group of elite talent for their last official visit date of the summer, June 7-9, and even though he won't be on an official visit, high-priority 3-star running back target A'Montae Spivey will still be with the group on the Hill.

"I want to visit because of the relationships that I’ve built with the coaching staff and what I hear from people around me about the program," Spivey said. "I think my relationship with Coach (Jeff) Traylor is very good."

The Alabama native says the Hogs are definitely in his top five but he hasn't put the rest of his list out because he's still waiting for some things to "fall into place." He hasn't planned any official visits yet, but says he wants to commit before his senior season begins.