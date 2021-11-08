Hogs release 2021 Week 10 depth chart for LSU
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Dominique Johnson
|
Trelon Smith -OR-
|
Rocket Sanders
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Trey Knox
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
WR
|
Tyson Morris
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren -OR-
|
Warren Thompson
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Jalen St. John
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ty Clary
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
Notes...
~Johnson is officially listed as the No. 1 running back after starting and playing most of the reps Saturday. Smith and Sanders are listed as co-backups, but Sanders got twice as many snaps as Smith against Mississippi State.
~Crawford is still listed as Burks' backup in the slot, but Sam Pittman told reporters that freshman Bryce Stephens was the No. 2 slot last week. Neither player played on offense last week.
~After returning from injury, Wagner - who was listed as a co-starter last week - is back to being listed as the sole starter.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
|
DT
|
John Ridgeway
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Eric Gregory
|
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
WILL
|
Hayden Henry
|
Bumper Pool
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
|
S
|
Myles Slusher
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Hudson Clark
Notes...
~There is no longer an "or" listed between Utsey and Gregory, as Utsey returned from injury last week.
~It's worth noting that Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but he hasn't played much lately. Utsey has been a starting defensive end in the three-man front, with Gregory also playing significant snaps.
~There is still an "or" between Brooks and Johnson, but Johnson has started the last two games.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Vito Calvaruso
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
Francisco Castro -OR-
John Oehrlein
|
KR
|
Nathan Parodi -OR-
AJ Green
|
Raheim Sanders
|
PR
|
Nathan Parodi
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
Notes...
~For the first time this season, Green is finally listed as a co-starter at kickoff returner. He and Parodi have been splitting those duties.
~Parodi is the starting punt returner, but Brooks doesn't appear to actually be the backup. True freshman Bryce Stephens was the guy who handled those duties in the second half against UAPB.