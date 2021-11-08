 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2021 Week 10 depth chart for LSU Tigers
Hogs release 2021 Week 10 depth chart for LSU

Arkansas travels to LSU this week.
Arkansas travels to LSU this week. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Dominique Johnson

Trelon Smith -OR-

Rocket Sanders

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry -OR-

Trey Knox

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR

De'Vion Warren -OR-

Warren Thompson

LT

Myron Cunningham

Jalen St. John

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ty Clary

RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford


Notes...

~Johnson is officially listed as the No. 1 running back after starting and playing most of the reps Saturday. Smith and Sanders are listed as co-backups, but Sanders got twice as many snaps as Smith against Mississippi State.

~Crawford is still listed as Burks' backup in the slot, but Sam Pittman told reporters that freshman Bryce Stephens was the No. 2 slot last week. Neither player played on offense last week.

~After returning from injury, Wagner - who was listed as a co-starter last week - is back to being listed as the sole starter.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey

Eric Gregory


DE

Tre Williams

Jashaud Stewart

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-

Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair


S

Myles Slusher

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~There is no longer an "or" listed between Utsey and Gregory, as Utsey returned from injury last week.

~It's worth noting that Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but he hasn't played much lately. Utsey has been a starting defensive end in the three-man front, with Gregory also playing significant snaps.

~There is still an "or" between Brooks and Johnson, but Johnson has started the last two games.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little

Vito Calvaruso

P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

Nathan Parodi -OR-

AJ Green

Raheim Sanders

PR

Nathan Parodi

Greg Brooks Jr.

Notes...

~For the first time this season, Green is finally listed as a co-starter at kickoff returner. He and Parodi have been splitting those duties.

~Parodi is the starting punt returner, but Brooks doesn't appear to actually be the backup. True freshman Bryce Stephens was the guy who handled those duties in the second half against UAPB.

