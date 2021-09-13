Hogs release 2021 Week 3 depth chart for Georgia Southern
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
Rocket Sanders
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
WR
|
Tyson Morris
|
Warren Thompson
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Jalen St. John
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
Notes...
~The second-team receiver behind Morris is now Warren Thompson, the Florida State transfer. Trey Knox had been listed, but he has played limited reps and is splitting time between receiver and tight end..
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
|
DT
|
John Ridgeway
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Eric Gregory
|
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
WILL
|
Hayden Henry
|
Bumper Pool
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Trent Gordon
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Myles Slusher
Jayden Johnson
|
S
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Hudson Clark
Notes...
~Dorian Gerald had been listed as the starting "jack" defensive end, but suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury during practice last week. Williams moved up into the starting spot with Soli is backing him up.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Vito Calvaruso
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
Francisco Castro -OR-
John Oehrlein
|
KR
|
LaDarrius Bishop
Rocket Sanders
|
PR
|
Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-
|
Nathan Parodi
Notes...
~No changes, but it's worth noting that Bishop and Sanders are both listed as starters at kickoff return. That's how they've been listed all season, but Bishop handled the duties against Rice and Sanders handled the duties against Texas.