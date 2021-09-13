Hogs release 2021 Week 3 depth chart for Georgia Southern

Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team QB KJ Jefferson Malik Hornsby RB Trelon Smith Rocket Sanders TE Blake Kern Hudson Henry WR Treylon Burks Jaquayln Crawford WR Tyson Morris Warren Thompson WR De'Vion Warren Ketron Jackson Jr. LT Myron Cunningham Jalen St. John LG Brady Latham Luke Jones C Ricky Stromberg Shane Clenin RG Ty Clary Beaux Limmer RT Dalton Wagner Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes... ~The second-team receiver behind Morris is now Warren Thompson, the Florida State transfer. Trey Knox had been listed, but he has played limited reps and is splitting time between receiver and tight end..

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other JACK Zach Williams Mataio Soli

DT John Ridgeway Isaiah Nichols DT Markell Utsey Eric Gregory

DE Tre Williams Jashaud Stewart WILL Hayden Henry Bumper Pool

MIKE Grant Morgan Andrew Parker

Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. Trent Gordon CB Montaric Brown Devin Bush S Joe Foucha Simeon Blair Myles Slusher Jayden Johnson S Jalen Catalon Malik Chavis

CB LaDarrius Bishop Hudson Clark

Notes... ~Dorian Gerald had been listed as the starting "jack" defensive end, but suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury during practice last week. Williams moved up into the starting spot with Soli is backing him up.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team K Cam Little Vito Calvaruso P Reid Bauer Sam Loy H Reid Bauer LS Jordan Silver Francisco Castro -OR- John Oehrlein KR LaDarrius Bishop Rocket Sanders PR Greg Brooks Jr. -OR- Nathan Parodi