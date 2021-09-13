 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2021 Week 3 depth chart for Georgia Southern Eagles
Hogs release 2021 Week 3 depth chart for Georgia Southern

Arkansas takes on Georgia Southern this weekend.
Arkansas takes on Georgia Southern this weekend. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch
Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Trelon Smith

Rocket Sanders

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Warren Thompson

WR

De'Vion Warren

Ketron Jackson Jr.

LT

Myron Cunningham

Jalen St. John

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes...

~The second-team receiver behind Morris is now Warren Thompson, the Florida State transfer. Trey Knox had been listed, but he has played limited reps and is splitting time between receiver and tight end..

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey

Eric Gregory


DE

Tre Williams

Jashaud Stewart

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Myles Slusher

Jayden Johnson

S

Jalen Catalon

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~Dorian Gerald had been listed as the starting "jack" defensive end, but suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury during practice last week. Williams moved up into the starting spot with Soli is backing him up.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little

Vito Calvaruso

P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

LaDarrius Bishop

Rocket Sanders

PR

Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Notes...

~No changes, but it's worth noting that Bishop and Sanders are both listed as starters at kickoff return. That's how they've been listed all season, but Bishop handled the duties against Rice and Sanders handled the duties against Texas.

